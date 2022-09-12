Russia-Ukraine war: Events of the last few weeks are a game changer

Ukraine reclaims key cities in the north-east from Russia after a dramatic counter-offensive. "Do you still think you can scare us?" asks Ukraine's president Zelenskyy. Russia targets power plants and infrastructure facilities in retaliation.

A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces has helped it reclaim key cities in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, marking a significant turning point in the 200 days of the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian army claims that it has captured over twenty towns and villages in the last 24 hours.

Russia, in retaliation, targeted infrastructure facilities in central and eastern Ukraine. There were reports of blackouts in several cities in eastern Ukraine, potentially impacting millions of civilians. Ukrainian president Zelenskky denounced the attacks as 'deliberate and cynical and said they were acts of terrorism.

The Russian leadership has so far remained silent on the defeats it has suffered, with no comment coming in from president Putin or defence minister Shoigu.

However Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Putin has criticised the Russian army's leadership after it was reportedly caught off guard in Kharkiv. The Ukrainian defence ministry said Russia has ordered the withdrawal of its troops from all parts of Kharkiv which lie to the west of the Oskil river.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ruslan Bortnik, head of Ukrainian Institute of Politics; Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor, Kyiv Post and Kyrylo Loukerenko, Ukrainian Journalist.

