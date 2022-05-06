Russia-Ukraine war: European Union proposes ban on Russian oil; experts weigh in

The Russia Ukraine war has been on for over 70 days. Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in the bloodshed as Russia bombed residential buildings, theatres, railway stations and many civilian establishments. In the 6th round of measures, the European Union proposed a ban on Russian oil, which if implemented, will be a major blow to President Putin. The United States, UK and EU nations have also been supporting Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid to resist Russia's assault.

Ukrainian soldiers have managed to fight Russian troops so far even as Russia continues to mount its offensive. Western nations have been pushing hard to isolate Russia with a series of sanctions.

To discuss the implications of the proposed sanctions on Russia, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Peter Dickinson of Business Ukraine and Bohdan Nahaylo of Kyiv Post.

