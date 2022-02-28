Russia-Ukraine war: Europe to be worst hit, India will be significantly impacted too, say experts

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered its 5th day with Russian troops continuing to expand their footprint across Ukraine. Over 3 lakh people have so far fled Ukraine. Neighbouring nations like Poland, Hungary have been welcoming refugees so far. But, a higher influx could stretch their resources as well. The Indian embassy has asked citizens stranded in Kyiv to leave for neighbouring countries to the west after curfew was lifted in the city. To discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Julius Pranevicius, Lithuanian Ambassador to India; Hanna Liubakova, Belarus-Based Journalist at Atlantic Council; Muzafar Ali, Indian Student in Kharkiv; Steven Cochrane, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics and K Ravichandran of ICRA.

Children spending chilly nights under the open sky as they flee their homeland, women in tears as they ponder over the uncertainty of future - are some of the scenes one can see across Ukraine as Russian troops continue to expand their footprint.

Over 3 lakh people have so far fled Ukraine. Neighbouring nations like Poland, Hungary have been welcoming refugees so far. But, a higher influx could stretch their resources as well.

Meanwhile civilian casualties in Ukraine stand at 102 including seven children according to the United Nations. Ukraine claims that the tally is over 350 people.

Delegations of Ukrainian-Russian officials held negotiations in Belarus today amidst futile hopes of there being a truce. The Russian central bank has ordered the Moscow Stock Exchange to remain closed all day.

The Russian economy has been hit hard. Sanctions by western nations along with other measures have choked the country's financial system. However, Russia is showing no signs of pulling back. Russian President Vladimir Putin has now gone ahead and ordered his nuclear deterrent forces to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has asked citizens stranded in Kyiv to leave for neighbouring countries to the west after curfew was lifted in the city.

Four union ministers will be traveling to Romania, Hungary, Moldova and other neighbouring nations to oversee the evacuation efforts.

Nearly 13,000 Indian students are estimated to be still stranded in Ukraine.

To discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Julius Pranevicius, Lithuanian Ambassador to India; Hanna Liubakova, Belarus-Based Journalist at Atlantic Council; Muzafar Ali, Indian Student in Kharkiv; Steven Cochrane, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics and K Ravichandran of ICRA.

