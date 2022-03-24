Russia-Ukraine war enters second month; geopolitical watchers discuss road ahead

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered the second month - the United Nations has said that the war has displaced more than half of Ukrainian children from their homes. The Ukrainian President has urged citizens around the world to unite in global rallies to protest the war.

Leaders from the western world are in a huddle in Brussels to hammer out ways to stop the Russian onslaught in Ukraine.

This even as the European Union warns that Russia has no interest in ceasefire and the NATO warning of a chemical warfare.

In the latest, Russia has agreed to open 7 new humanitarian corridors today for the safe passage of civilians. However Ukraine deputy prime minister said the people of Mariupol continue to remain trapped inside the besieged city.

Officials from the city of Chernihiv have accused Russian forces of taking 1.5 lakh people hostage after bombing a bridge that connected the city to Kyiv.

A Russian journalist has been killed in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv after Russian troops attacked a residential neighbourhood where she had been filming the damage from an earlier attack. She is the fourth journalist to have died in the war so far.

To discuss the implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, Former Diplomat; Maxim Suchkov from MGIMO University; Jonah Blank, Foreign Policy Expert and Henry Ridgwell of Voice of America.

Watch video for more.