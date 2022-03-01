0

Russia-Ukraine war day 6: Govt makes efforts to extract students as one dies in Kharkiv shelling

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
A 21 year old Indian student from Karnataka has been killed in firing by Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. So where do things stand currently in Ukraine? Adam Burakowski, Polish Envoy to India, Venu Rajamony, OSD External Cooperation to the Kerala Government and Anita Dullard, Spokesperson of International Committee of the Red Cross discussed this further.

India is demanding safe passage for nearly 12,000 Indian students stuck in various parts of Ukraine. The Indian embassy has advised students to leave Kyiv immediately. So far, nine Indian rescue flights have brought back 1,800 students. India is evacuating citizens via Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic.
A 21 year old Indian student from Karnataka has been killed in firing by Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. The student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was reportedly killed outside a super-market when he had stepped out to buy food. So where do things stand currently in Ukraine?
Adam Burakowski, Polish Envoy to India, Venu Rajamony, OSD External Cooperation to the Kerala Government and Anita Dullard, Spokesperson of International Committee of the Red Cross discussed this further.
