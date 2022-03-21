Russia-Ukraine war could go on for months; Putin's demands exorbitant: Victor Abramovicz

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 4th week, Russia demands that Ukraine surrender the eastern port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warns of a third world war if negotiations with Russia fail. US President Joe Biden speaks to the Chinese premier on the situation in Ukraine. Turkey's foreign minister says Russia and Ukraine are near an agreement on critical issues.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Victor Abramowicz, Principal of Ostoya Consulting and Security Researcher, Curtin University said, “There are three issues here - the escalation, the macroeconomic aspect, and how long things will take. In terms of the escalation, nothing is really slowing down.”

He added, “In terms of how long it is going to take, there is an unlikely chance, a very unlikely chance that it will be over quickly. That would be of Zelenskyy decided to agree to all of Russia's terms, but they still remain very exorbitant. Considering how poorly Russia has been doing it is extremely unlikely Zelenskyy will agree to that.”

Watch accompanying video for more.