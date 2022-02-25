Russia-Ukraine war: Can the West, NATO stop Russia from taking over Ukraine? Experts discuss

It took Russia less than two days to lay siege over Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and to make it abundantly clear that Putin's aim is not just to merely de-militarise the separatist regions of Donestk and Luhansk.
As missile strikes pounded Kyiv, a desperate Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to defend their country as no foreign troops would come to their aid.
While the tensions continue, the conflict raises several major questions:
What can the US and NATO do next to stop Russia? Will the sanctions have any impact? What does a Russian takeover of Ukraine, if that happens mean for Europe and the world? Can India continue to not take sides in this conflict, even as it seeks to play a bigger role on world stage? And what will be the long term impact of this conflict on global alliances and China's role in the world? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Daniel Fried, Former US Ambassador to Poland; Edward Luce, Associate Editor of Financial Times and KC Singh, Former Diplomat & Strategic Affairs Expert.
