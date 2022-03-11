0

Russia-Ukraine war: Armed attack on sovereign nation a blatant example of aggression, says Swedish envoy

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered the third week. More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine. The United Nations claims over 500 civilians have been killed since the conflict began.
The western nations have announced some harshest sanctions against Russia after it refused to pull back. Ukraine has been wanting to become a member of the NATO alliance but that move can escalate Russia's aggression.
The European Union however is mulling to include Ukraine in the EU club. So, how are EU nations looking at the ongoing war? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Klas Molin, Swedish Envoy to India.
