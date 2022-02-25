Russia-Ukraine war: Are Western powers doing enough to stop Russia? Here's what experts have to say

Ukraine is under siege as Russian troops moved towards the capital city of Kyiv. Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv as the city braces for a tank attack. US President Joe Biden has termed Russia's invasion as a "brutal assault" and imposed sanctions on 4 of their largest banks, 13 major enterprises and key Russian oligarchs. There has however been no consensus on removing Russia from the SWIFT payment system. So, are the western powers doing enough to stop Russia's offensive? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinayak Chatterjee of CII; Amit Bhandhari of Gateway House; Naresh Gehi of Gehi's Immigration & International Legal Services and Sudhir Devare, Former Indian Envoy to Ukraine.

Russian troops have reportedly captured Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster that took place in 1986. This gives Putin's troops strategic advantage as Chernobyl is only 10 kilometres away from the border of Belarus, a key Russian ally. Ukraine's President has claimed over 130 people were killed yesterday and accused Russia of targeting civilian areas.

The United Nations' refugee agency highlighted that over one lakh Ukrainians have been displaced due to the conflict. Meanwhile Vladimir Putin accused the west of using Ukraine as a springboard to invade and destroy Russia.

US President Joe Biden has termed Russia's invasion as a "brutal assault" and imposed sanctions on 4 of their largest banks, 13 major enterprises and key Russian oligarchs. There has however been no consensus on removing Russia from the SWIFT payment system.

The Indian embassy is looking at arranging special flights to evacuate Indians via Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Poland - all these nations share a land border with Ukraine.

So, are the western powers doing enough to stop Russia's offensive? What about the human cost, the displacement of Ukrainians- moreover, what is the cost of the war as far as India Inc is concerned? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman of CII Mission on Infrastructure & Industrial Investment; Amit Bhandhari, Senior Fellow for Energy, Investment & Connectivity at Gateway House; Naresh Gehi, Founder & Principal Attorney of Gehi's Immigration & International Legal Services and Sudhir Devare, Former Indian Envoy to Ukraine.

