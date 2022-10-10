Russia-Ukraine war | Nation like India can mediate peace through negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea the day before, describing the explosion as an “act of terrorism”. Sergey Dvoryanov, President of IDC in Russia said that all leaders should be discussing ways to not use nuclear weapons. India can create peace between Ukraine and Russia through negotiations.

Vladimir Putin has threatened a ''harsh response'' if attacks continue against Russia hours after its missiles struck several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

The attack comes days after an explosion on the Kerch bridge , which links mainland Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. President Putin had called the attack on Kerch bridge an act of terror.

Dozens of missiles launched reportedly from the Black Sea hit Kyiv, which came under attack for the first time since June. Several people have been killed in the attacks.

Moldova has summoned Russia’s ambassador to explain why missiles launched into Ukraine crossed Moldova’s airspace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth." He will be holding talks with G7 leaders tomorrow

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Sergey Dvoryanov, President of IDC in Russia. Dvoryanov said, “Right now, I am completely sure that all the leaders of the countries who have nuclear weapons should be in the discussion, in some peace-making process on the round table to not use nuclear power weapons. That is the main agenda.”

He added, “Regarding today's news, of course, it's bad news, but it's expected from all that activity from the Ukraine side. That's why my opinion is that we should be more smart, more patient and try mediation. For example, a global peacemaker like India is a country well placed — according to the tradition of ahimsa (nonviolent movement) — to create peace between Ukraine and Russia. I completely believe that peace can be created through negotiation and discussion.”

Watch video for more.