Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate; India’s diplomatic response to crisis

Amid rising tensions between the US-led West and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the focus on the Indian government and the embassy in Kyiv is on getting back students home safely. While the government has not launched any evacuation flights, the number of special flights has been increased.

The Indian Embassy, in a fresh advisory, has also asked students to leave immediately by the flights available. Additional flights have been organised on February 25th, 27th and March 6th as well. Air India is operating three flights on February 22nd - that is today, February 24th and 26th.

The Indian government is saying, not to wait for confirmation from the Ukrainian government or Ukrainian universities. Get back to India, if one can, via commercial flights that are available right now.

The Indian High Commissioner in our permanent mission in New York has spoken at the UN Emergency Council meeting on the Ukraine situation and he said that more than 20,000 Indian students are there in Ukraine and we are concerned about them. This is a matter of deep concern.

There should be a restraint on all sides and we cannot afford a military escalation and India is convinced that the issue can only be resolved diplomatically. We also called upon all sides in the UN Security Council to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution is reached at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is in Paris for the Indo Pacific Forum. All the EU member states, foreign ministers of EU countries and Indo Pacific nations are present there. So he is going to have bilateral meetings with several European countries on the Ukrainian situation there as well.

