Russia threatens to cut gas supply to Germany; experts discuss

A senior Russian Minister has warned that Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel, and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to the German Ambassador to India,-Walter J Lindner.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 13th day, the humanitarian crisis in Europe is growing worse. As per the United Nations, 2 million people have fled to neighbouring countries from Ukraine so far, triggering the worst refugee crisis since World War Two.

The United States is considering imposing a ban on Russian oil imports. Europe, however, is divided. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned against banning Russian oil and gas and he has his reasons. Russian gas accounted for 45 percent of EU’s gas imports last year, while around 50 percent of Germany’s gas supply comes from Russia.

He also spoke to Sergei Strokan, senior journalist, and Ksenia Kondratieva, independent journalist, on claims by the Ukrainian government that a senior Russian military commander has been killed in this war.

