Russia invades Ukraine: Experts evaluate the impact

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnu Prakash, former diplomat; Frank Wisner, former US envoy to India, Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary and Sergei Strokan, senior Russian journalist spoke at length about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Today, February 26, is the third day since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the Russian military advancing further into the country.

Explosions were heard in the capital city, where a residential high-rise was also bombed. Ukrainian soldiers were seen fighting with Russian troops on the streets of Kyiv. Thousands of Ukrainians were seen in cars and on foot crossing into Hungary, Poland and Romania while hundreds camped out in a train station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to fight with Russia and not surrender.

Western countries have announced sweeping sanctions on Russia including measures targeting President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Eleven members of the United Nations Security Council voted in favour of deploring Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Three members including India, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained from voting.

