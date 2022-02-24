Russia invades Ukraine; experts decode its impact

Russia has gone ahead and invaded Ukraine, reportedly bombing major cities in Ukraine, despite last-minute pleas by the United Nations and western allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had authorised a special military operation aimed at protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the regime in Kyiv.

Air sirens booming across the capital, reported explosions in major cities, an invasion from a powerful neighbour from land, air and sea - the fate of Ukraine and its 44 million population hangs in the balance as the world stares at its worst crisis since the cold war.

Russia has gone ahead and invaded Ukraine, reportedly bombing major cities in Ukraine, despite last-minute pleas by the United Nations and western allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had authorised a special military operation aimed at protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the regime in Kyiv.

Explosions have been heard across the country as Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities. Russia claims it is only targeting Ukraine military unit and not civilian areas.

Putin's army is also using Belarus, Crimea and Moldova as its base to launch an offensive.

Both sides through the course of the day have claimed to have neutralised each other's choppers. This even as the western powers and the United Nations condemned Russia's actions, threatening to impose further sanctions.

To discuss the Ukrainian crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Maxim A Suchkov, Associate Professor at MGIMO University; Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, Former Diplomat and Distinguished Fellow at VIF; Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India; Davda Anand, MBBS Student in Ukraine and Krishna Singh, MBBS Student in Ukraine.

Watch video for more.