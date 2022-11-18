English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsworld News

Russia intensifying attacks on energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine, says expert

videos | IST

Russia intensifying attacks on energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine, says expert

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
Mini

Nine months into the war with Ukraine, Russian forces have been forced to abandon the only provincial capital they had managed to capture since the invasion began. On November 9, Russia announced a withdrawal from Kherson marking a potential turning point in the war.

Nine months into the war with Ukraine, Russian forces have been forced to abandon the only provincial capital they had managed to capture since the invasion began.

On November 9, Russia announced a withdrawal from Kherson marking a potential turning point in the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated victory and distributed medals to the soldiers and Ukrainian troops.
With Ukraine strengthening its military capacity through support from the West and upgrading from land-based to air-based to heavy battle tanks, Russia is facing a challenge to hold its occupied territories in Ukraine.
Anna Chernikova, a reporter at VOA told CNBC-TV18 that after withdrawing from Kherson, Russia has intensified its attack on critical infrastructure including energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine.
"After withdrawal from Kherson Russia has continued with its attack but the main target of these attacks is critical infrastructure including energy and gas infrastructure," Chernikova said.
Also, according to the Atlantic Council, if western countries imposed sanctions at the scale at which they did in 2022, we would reach more than 36,500 sanctions in the first quarter of 2023 and these would primarily impact Russia.
According to Charles Lichfield, deputy director of GeoEconomics Center at Atlantic Council, the automobile sector has been hurt the most as companies were unable to find supplies from outside Russia.
The report said the sanctions have resulted in a 70 percent reduction in semiconductor exports to Russia.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng