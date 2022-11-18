Russia intensifying attacks on energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine, says expert

Nine months into the war with Ukraine, Russian forces have been forced to abandon the only provincial capital they had managed to capture since the invasion began.

On November 9, Russia announced a withdrawal from Kherson marking a potential turning point in the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated victory and distributed medals to the soldiers and Ukrainian troops.

With Ukraine strengthening its military capacity through support from the West and upgrading from land-based to air-based to heavy battle tanks, Russia is facing a challenge to hold its occupied territories in Ukraine.

Anna Chernikova, a reporter at VOA told CNBC-TV18 that after withdrawing from Kherson, Russia has intensified its attack on critical infrastructure including energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine.

"After withdrawal from Kherson Russia has continued with its attack but the main target of these attacks is critical infrastructure including energy and gas infrastructure," Chernikova said.

Also, according to the Atlantic Council, if western countries imposed sanctions at the scale at which they did in 2022, we would reach more than 36,500 sanctions in the first quarter of 2023 and these would primarily impact Russia.

According to Charles Lichfield, deputy director of GeoEconomics Center at Atlantic Council, the automobile sector has been hurt the most as companies were unable to find supplies from outside Russia.

The report said the sanctions have resulted in a 70 percent reduction in semiconductor exports to Russia.

