    world News

    Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, finds mass graves in Bucha: UN

    videos | IST

    Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, finds mass graves in Bucha: UN

    Profile image
    By Sanjay Suri   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Recently, the United Nations has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, including bombings of civilian areas, torture, and horrific sexual violence.

    The Russian government will formally sign agreements tomorrow, enabling accession of parts of Ukraine that overwhelmingly voted in its favour in a so-called referendum.
    In Ukraine, the name of horror is this little town Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. A small, leafy little suburb, became the object of a Russian attack, to begin with, houses were bombed, and burnt out.
    The worst of it was uncovered when Russian forces left on the first of April. Some facts about Bucha are now incontrovertible after all those allegations. A United Nations inquiry is underway and it has updated its findings only last week.
    Watch video for more.
    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here
