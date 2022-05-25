Russia capable of launching cyber war, says Palo Alto Network CEO

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth month, fears of a possible cyber security attack increasingly gripwestern nations. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, about the possibility of a cyber war and how nations could prepare to prevent this possibility.

Arora said, “On the cyber front, we have seen signs that people are paying attention to all the activities that companies are doing in terms of operating in Russia, opening in Ukraine. We have seen signs where Ukraine has been a target, obviously, of a lot of cyber activity and some of that has spilled over into neighbouring countries.”

Arora believes Russia has the capability of shutting things down. What if next time, they don't ask for ransom, but just shut things down?

“I personally think they are still holding back their firepower in the cyber context, because they are right now engaged in the war. From the Ukrainian perspective, they have held out very well and I think that is the right thing. But I don't think (Russia) have actually unleashed their cyber guns against the west, in a way where they could cause some harm.”

