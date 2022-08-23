Rishi Sunak wants more UK students to come to India

Addressing a gathering of British Indian Conservative Party members who are voting in the election to choose between Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the 42-year-old UK-born Indian-origin Tory MP for Richmond in Yorkshire vowed to get the country through the difficult times of inflation and build a better, safer Britain.

Rishi Sunak met members of the Indian diaspora from the Conservative Party at a campaign Hustings amid reports of Liz Truzz emerging as the favourite to become the nation's next Prime Minister.

Sunak said that he would like to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange.

A majority in the cheering crowd were categorical that Sunak's Indian heritage and ethnic minority background had no part to play in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister. This country is not racist. For Rishi to reach this stage, it proves that merit is valued, said Lord Dolar Popat a veteran Tory peer.

"We are all aware of the opportunity for the UK to sell things and do things in India, but actually we need to look at that relationship differently because there is an enormous amount that we here in the UK can learn from India. I want to make sure that it's easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it's also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it's not just a one-way relationship, it's a two-way relationship, and that's the type of change I want to bring to that relationship," he said.

