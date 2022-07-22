The hunt for the next United Kingdom Prime Minister is down to a 2-horse race. Rishi Sunak, former chancellor, whose resignations set off a flurry of exodus from the UK government eventually forcing Johnson to stand down is up against foreign secretary Liz Truss - the two politicians will be battling it out for the blessings of the 1.6 lakh strong Tory party voters

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer whose resignations set off an exodus from the UK government, eventually forcing Johnson to stand down, is up against foreign secretary Liz Truss — the two will be battling it out for the blessings of the 1.6 lakh strong Conservative Party voters, who are predominantly male, white, over 60 and from the prosperous southern United Kingdom.

A poll by YouGov conducted among Conservative Party workers puts Truss in the driver’s seat, but the final results would be out only in the first week of September.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Scott Lucas, Professor at University of Birmingham, believes that Rishi Sunak is facing an uphill battle as he is perceived by many to be wealthy and out of touch.

“Tory voters don’t necessarily vote on competence or on particular issues. So I feel Rishi Sunak is facing an uphill battle because he is perceived by many to be wealthy and out of touch. Secondly there is an ethnic demographic here and there is a real question as to whether the Tory membership will support a man who is of Indian descent.”

Nigel Fletcher, Political Historian at King's College, London, said, “I think Rishi Sunak’s ethnicity is not an issue for the Conservative Party membership. However Sunak is a very wealthy man and that is something which Liz Truss is trying to highlight by emphasising her more humble origins.”

