Race to 10 Downing Street: Liz Truss still the frontrunner

The race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is nearing the finish line. Candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss faced off at the Birmingham Hustings to woo Conservative Party voters. Reports suggest that the 47-year-old Truss is the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson.

The whole campaign — this whole business of trying to win voters over — is now drawing to a close. A show of hands at the hustings in Birmingham suggests that most people appear to have voted already. That does raise the question of what the remaining hustings are for, whether these a discussion forum or a platform for campaigning.

Also, Truss has a massive lead in the polls and appears very confident. Sunak has a lot of catching up to do very quickly. It is now looking very difficult for him.

