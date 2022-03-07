PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy and Putin via phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke individually to both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. His call to president Putin lasted over 50 minutes, and sources say the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi once again stressed the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy.

The entire focus right now of the Ministry of External Affairs is on Sumy. A large number of students there have been living in bunkers, living in shelters without adequate food, water, and other resources. There has been heavy fighting going on in this area and that's why it's very difficult for rescue teams to either get in or get people out on foot or by buses, for that matter. Very high-level conversations have taken place and we believe that over the next few hours, they may be able to evacuate students out of Sumy.

Having said that the Prime Minister spoke about the evacuation of Indian students from this area with both Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and also President Putin.

