Negotiations with Russia show resolution may be possible: Ukrainian Institute of Politics

Russia's war in Ukraine has entered the ninth day. Russian forces have seized control of Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine. Ukrainian president Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear terror. However the International Atomic Energy Agency said there was no change in radiation levels and added that essential equipment at the nuclear power plant was also unaffected.

Meanwhile Russian forces are pressing inwards, laying siege to cities and vital ports and reportedly targeting critical infrastructure. Russia is reportedly close to seizing control over the city of Mariupol where the residents claim they have been completely cut off and are living without water and electricity.

Indian government meanwhile has claimed that around 18,000 Indian citizens have left Ukraine and nearly 7,000 have been brought back.

To discuss the impact of Russia Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Meera Shankar, Former Indian Ambassador to US; Andy Hunder, President of ACC Ukraine; Anna Chernikova, Reporter at Voice of America and Ruslan Bortnik, head of Ukrainian Institute of Politics.

