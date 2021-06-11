Need trillions of dollars from developed countries to fight climate change: WEF

VIDEOS

World

Updated : June 11, 2021 23:27:40 IST

With the COP 26 Climate Summit scheduled for November, 80 global CEOs have written to the G7 and other world leaders calling for supercharging of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The letter says limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius will require nearly halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It adds that while countries emitting over 60 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions have committed to carbon neutrality targets, need commitments to turn into actions, especially in the short term.

For this, developed countries need to meet and exceed their $100 billion commitment to support developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To discuss this, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Dominic Waughray, MD of World Economic Forum and Rich Lesser, CEO of Boston Consulting Group.