NASA’s Perseverance begins searching for signs of past life on Mars; here’s what we know

Updated : February 26, 2021 09:02 PM IST

After taking off on July 30, 2020, NASA’s Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. NASA has released the first audio recorded by the rover, a 10 second clip of wind gust on Mars.

The video of a parachute helping the rover land has got a lot of attention globally. According to reports, the red and white pattern on the parachute is actually a code. The mission is to discover signs of past life on Mars.

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Vandana Verma, Chief Engineer Robotic Operations at NASA, to understand what this mission means for the world, how far are we from space tourism and how will the rover send back samples to earth.

