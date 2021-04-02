Myanmar turmoil: Foreign policy veterans assess whether US sanctions will help restore peace

VIDEOS

Updated : April 02, 2021 07:47 PM IST

Myanmar is going through a turmoil. The country is seeing massive human rights violations which have resulted in over 500 deaths. The military junta, which seized control on February 1, has suspended wireless internet services in the country till further notice.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Thursday, issued a strong statement condemning the use of violence against civilians, unarmed protesters, women, and children. According to reports, the members of the UNSC wanted to mention that the UN could consider sanctions as a next step, but the wording was blocked by China.

The military has said that it has decided to unilaterally suspend operations from April 1 to April 30 but said that it reserves the rights to take action against those who disrupt the government.

The UN’s human rights officers asked all countries in South-East Asia to protect those fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar and ensure that such refugees are not forcibly returned. India has also now come out to condemn the violence and has demanded release of political prisoners like Aung San Suu Kyi and restoration of democracy as well.

To take this discussion forward, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Former Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, Strategic Affairs expert Brahma Chellaney, and Gregory Poling, Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS).