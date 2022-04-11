Modi-Biden virtual meet; here’s what it means according to experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Neelam Deo, Co-founder of Gateway House, and also former Indian Ambassador to discuss the possible reasons for this virtual meeting.

India's defence minister Rajanth Singh and external affairs minister Jaishankar are in the US for the fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The meeting comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and India's reaction to the war.

India has abstained from voting on the issue at the United Nations, India has called for peace through dialogue. But, the Indian government has not out rightly condemned Russia for the invasion and India also is buying oil from Russia at a discount.

