'Liz Truss will be keen to deliver on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement'

The fourth Conservative prime minister in six years and the third woman to head the UK government, Liz Truss's ascendency to the top post comes at a time when the nation is facing crises on several fronts — from higher cost of living to rising energy costs to industrial unrests.

The Indian government can expect the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks to be expedited with Liz Truss taking charge as the prime minister of Britain, said Richard Pattle, Co-Founder & CEO, True Beacon.

"The demonstration of the signing of the FTA between India and UK will be very symbolic for Truss. As trade secretary and foreign secretary, she has visited India and has helped develop the FTA, so Truss will be keen to deliver it," said Pattle, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Pattle believes that Truss will be mindful of continuing the work of Boris Johnson.

“It is not just the domestic challenges that the UK finds itself facing — inflation is running at a 40-year high, well into double digits, energy is not just feeding into inflation but we have strikes starting in the UK. So it is reminiscent of what happened in the early 80s," Pattle said.

He added that Britain needs India as a market as well as strategically and geopolitically.

“India is absolutely crucial as we have seen the balance of power around the world shift. So the UK like many other countries around the world absolutely need India," he said.

