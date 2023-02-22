Kharkiv's Russian-speaking residents rejects Putin's leadership

In a show of resilience, the people of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine have refused to be divided by the language they speak. Despite being a predominantly Russian-speaking city, Kharkiv has suffered multiple attacks from Putin's troops during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president
Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India
Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means
Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns
Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Among those who celebrated the defeat and departure of Russian troops in Kharkiv, none were more enthusiastic than the Russian-speaking residents of the city. Instead, they shared in the relief of their fellow Ukrainian citizens.
It is important to distinguish between being Russian-speaking and having allegiance to Russia. The fact that many residents of Kharkiv speak Russian does not necessarily mean that they identify with or support Russia.
In fact, it seems that the Russian-speaking people of Kharkiv share a similar attitude towards Ukraine with Russian-speaking President Zelenskyy.
This sentiment was evident during a recent visit by CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri, who interacted with several Russian-speaking residents of Kharkiv. Suri found that, while the Russian language may be a holdover from the Soviet era, the loyalty of Kharkiv's people lies with Ukraine.
Watch the accompanying video for more