Kharkiv's Russian speaking residents rejects Putin's leadership
Feb 22, 2023

Kharkiv's Russian-speaking residents rejects Putin's leadership

Profile image
By Sanjay Suri   Feb 22, 2023
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri travels around the streets of Kharkiv and interacts with some Russian-speaking people - they tell him that though the Russian language is a hangover of the soviet era, their loyalty lies with Ukraine.

In a show of resilience, the people of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine have refused to be divided by the language they speak. Despite being a predominantly Russian-speaking city, Kharkiv has suffered multiple attacks from Putin's troops during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Among those who celebrated the defeat and departure of Russian troops in Kharkiv, none were more enthusiastic than the Russian-speaking residents of the city. Instead, they shared in the relief of their fellow Ukrainian citizens.
It is important to distinguish between being Russian-speaking and having allegiance to Russia. The fact that many residents of Kharkiv speak Russian does not necessarily mean that they identify with or support Russia.
In fact, it seems that the Russian-speaking people of Kharkiv share a similar attitude towards Ukraine with Russian-speaking President Zelenskyy.
This sentiment was evident during a recent visit by CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri, who interacted with several Russian-speaking residents of Kharkiv. Suri found that, while the Russian language may be a holdover from the Soviet era, the loyalty of Kharkiv's people lies with Ukraine.
Watch the accompanying video for more
Also Read | Head of Ukraine Prez office dials NSA Ajit Doval to discuss Russia war
