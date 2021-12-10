Joe Biden urges countries to protect democracies across the world; experts weigh in

Speaking at Democracy Summit, Joe Biden said, democracies don't happen by accident, they need to be renewed each year. He also spoke about challenges to democracies from autocracies.

Joe Biden has urged countries to make concrete commitments to protect democracies across the world.

Biden also announced setting up of a USD 424 million fund for transparency, independent media and upholding democratic values.

PM Modi who made two interventions at the Democracy Summit said technology companies should contribute towards preserving democratic values. He added that the world should jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ash Jain, Director for Democratic Order at Atlantic Council and Patsy Widakuswara, White House Bureau Chief at VOA.

