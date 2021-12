Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to earth on December 20. He spent 12 days at the International Space Station (ISS) on a tourism flight. The Russian space agency, ROSCOSMOS, launched Maezawa to ISS on December 8 in a Soyuz Spacecraft.

Maezawa recorded videos on how to perform mundane tasks like, eating, drinking tea, brushing teeth, sleeping and going to the bathroom in space.

