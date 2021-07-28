Jaishankar and Blinken hold talks on wide range of issues; experts weigh in

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : July 28, 2021 20:24:46 IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a short 24-hour visit to India and expectedly his day has been packed with back-to-back meetings.

He began his India agenda by participating in a Civil Society Roundtable. In a significant message to China, he also met the Director of the Tibet House and a Representative of Dalai Lama Ngodup Dongchung.

Following the meeting he met the NSA and later held detailed discussions with his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Following that he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bilateral agenda focused on COVID and the vaccination drive, where Blinken said the United States would send $25 million worth of logistical support for India's vaccination program in addition to the $200 million aid sent earlier. Foreign Minister Jaishankar urged Blinken to continue keeping the vaccine raw material supply chain open.

Afghanistan was a focal point of discussion, with both sides agreeing that there are more convergences than differences on the security situation in the country.

On the subject of trade, the US State Secretary once again re-emphasised that there was a need for India to remove barriers to trade

Challenges to human rights and democracy also featured in the discussion. While Blinken said that democracies have to deal with challenges that are painful, Jaishankar said the quest for a perfect democratic union applies to India as well as the United States.

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Navtej Sarna, former Indian envoy to USA; Richard Rossow, Senior Fellow, CSIS, and Nisha Biswal, President, USIBC.