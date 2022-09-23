    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsworld News

    Italian general elections: Far-right party led by Giorgia Meloni likely to form government

    videos | IST

    Italian general elections: Far-right party led by Giorgia Meloni likely to form government

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Italy would be going to polls on Sunday as it elects its new government, its 71st in 77 years of post-World War-II history. If the polls are anything to go by - there could be a tectonic shift in Italian politics- Brothers of Italy, a far-right party is expected to emerge as the largest party catapulting its leader Giorgia Meloni to the top post.

    Italy would be going to polls on Sunday as it elects its new government, its 71st in 77 years since World War II. If the polls are anything to go by — there could be a tectonic shift in Italian politics — Brothers of Italy, a far-right party, is expected to emerge as the largest party catapulting its leader Giorgia Meloni to the top post.
    The 45-year-old Meloni, known for her ultra-conservative views, would become the first female Prime Minister in Italy’s history — she would also become the first far-right leader to lead the country since Dictator Benito Mussolini.
    In an interview to CNBC-TV18, David Broder, author of Mussolini's Grandchildren, said Meloni might need to follow a more interventionist policy given high inflation and energy prices in Europe.
    “Meloni is leading a right-wing coalition and their big message is heavy tax cuts. Italy currently has progressive taxation, so the less you earn the less percentage you pay — they want to replace that with a flat tax. So they want to radically reduce overall taxation," Broder said.
    He further said the coalition also wants to cut back on the spending on environmental transition. "However while Meloni is making a big deal about her free market position, lower tax and so on, due to the crisis of energy prices and inflation in Europe, I think we could very quickly go into a trend where she will need to follow a much more interventionist policy," Broder explained.
    Also, Anil Trigunayat, Distinguished Fellow at VIF and former diplomat, discussed the impact of unrest in Iran due to killing of a 22 year old woman for not wearing the hijab properly.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng