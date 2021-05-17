Israel-Palestine conflict: Violence from both sides unacceptable, say former Indian diplomats

VIDEOS

World

Updated : May 17, 2021 21:17:36 IST

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the Israel and Palestine conflict is heading towards becoming an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis. While several foreign ministers and ambassadors have called for a ceasefire, there are no signs of even a temporary truce.

India has also called for immediate de-escalation of tensions, while strongly condemning all acts of violence.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, former Indian Envoy to Jordan Anil Trigunayat said, "Violence from both sides is unacceptable. We want human rights of the people to be respected from both sides because civilians are suffering in this whole thing. US President Biden has to get into this now at this stage because he is the only one who can do that today, there are other leaders too but somebody has to take the lead and I think Israel, Palestine and US should take the lead."

Former Indian Ambassador to US Meera Shankar said, "It is a very complex situation and violence could spiral out of control. It is in the interest of the world and in the interest of both sides to put an end to it. I really feel that this is something which the international community must work towards to try to help both sides bridge the divide, have an immediate de-escalation, a ceasefire and then some kind of resumption of dialogue and commitment not to seek to alter the status quo."

Shankar added, "US and other countries will have to get involved to try to contain the situation and to ensure that the violence ceases on both sides and some measure of peace is restored in the region."