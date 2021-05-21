Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire; here's what it means according to experts

VIDEOS

Updated : May 21, 2021 21:43:38 IST

After 11 days of heavy bombing and violence, which left over 250 people dead - most of them Palestinians - the immediate conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas group has come to a halt.

The ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt, comes after US President Joe Biden urged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work towards a ceasefire. While the US President has shown strong support for Israel's right to defend itself, there was pressure building from within the Democratic Party to stop the significant loss of life in Gaza.

After the ceasefire came into effect, a large number of Palestinians took to the streets in Gaza proclaiming victory of the resistance. Israel's military meanwhile has said it has removed nearly all emergency restrictions on movement throughout the country.

To discuss the impact of the ceasefire, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Shalom Lipner, Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council and Adnan MJ Abu Alhaija, Palestinian Envoy to India.

