Western nations keen to seal Iran nuclear deal as it will stabilise international energy prices, says expert

Four years after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, the United States and other western countries are inching closer to seal a renewed deal.

The revived agreement aims to contain Iran’s nuclear programme and prevent what many warn could be a nuclear weapons crisis. However Iran maintains that its aims are peaceful and its actions fall within the country's sovereign rights.

Earlier this week, the Iranian negotiating team adviser said “we are closer than we have ever been before" to securing a deal and that the "remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve.”

The United States has approved the European Union’s final proposal for the deal, submitted last week, which says it's ready to quickly seal the agreement if accepted by Iran.

But the sticking points remain with Iran placing three demands that western nations have termed as extraneous and beyond the scope of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

CNBC-TV18 spoke to KC Singh, a Former Diplomat and Strategic Affairs Expert, to discuss how the deal will change geopolitical dynamics.

According to Singh there is keenness from the western nations to seal the deal as they want to stabilise the international energy prices.

“Going by statements coming from both sides, there is keenness on the western side because they see the Ukraine war as not ending and confrontation with Russia to go on and they all need to stabilise energy prices. So Iran is one country where if the sanctions are lifted, they can, over the next six months or so, ramp up their oil exports and that may stabilise the international market. So that is the driving force at the moment,” Singh said.

