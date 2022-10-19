Inflation crisis across Europe - food and energy prices hitting unaffordable levels

A spike in the cost of living, costlier food prices, and unaffordable energy costs - major European economies are currently grappling with an inflation crisis that has sparked significant protests.

Inflation is hitting home across Europe and is hitting home hard. So many countries that have for long been metaphors for prosperity and plenty- France, Germany, and Britain are seeing runaway inflation, and people are struggling to cope.

France has seen massive strikes across the country on Tuesday, with people demanding more wages to deal with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Germany has seen protests in Berlin as inflation reaches almost 9 percent; just today, inflation has officially crossed 10.1 percent in Britain. This is now hitting food primarily and that is where it hurts most.

It is hitting the prices of milk, cereals, bread, and bread, which is a metaphor for basic sufficiency in living across Europe and the West.

According to reports, residents in the United Kingdom are turning on their heaters later than usual, even though it is not yet winter, which is severe in Europe.

Governments are struggling to find policies to mitigate this, there are projections that inflation already high will go yet higher next year.

