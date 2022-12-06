Next year is set to be historic for India as the country gears up to host the G20 summit for the first time in September. There are nine months to go to the mega event, but preparations have already begun with the first Sherpa meeting underway in Udaipur.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s G20 Chief Coordinator, said India wants to give a voice to the developing countries, but work with all G20 nations.

“Developing countries look to India to give voice to their aspirations. So India’s G20 presidency will be ambitious, bold and result-oriented where we will deliver on the priorities for the developing world, but we will work with everybody in doing so,” Shringla said.

He added that India’s green development pact would include lifestyle for environment (LIFE), sustainable consumption, SDGs and climate justice.

“Green development pact as we see it is a very broad concept which encompasses everything from environment and the concept of lifestyle for environment, sustainable consumption to climate action, climate justice and fulfilment of SDGs,” Shringla said.

