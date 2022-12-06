English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsworld News

India wants to give a voice to the developing countries, says chief G20 coordinator

videos | IST

India wants to give a voice to the developing countries, says chief G20 coordinator

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   Dec 6, 2022 8:05 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The year 2023 is set to be a historic year for India as the country gears up to host the G20 summit for the first time in September. There are nine months to go to the mega event but preparations have already begun with the first Sherpa meeting underway in Udaipur.

Next year is set to be historic for India as the country gears up to host the G20 summit for the first time in September. There are nine months to go to the mega event, but preparations have already begun with the first Sherpa meeting underway in Udaipur.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s G20 Chief Coordinator, said India wants to give a voice to the developing countries, but work with all G20 nations.
“Developing countries look to India to give voice to their aspirations. So India’s G20 presidency will be ambitious, bold and result-oriented where we will deliver on the priorities for the developing world, but we will work with everybody in doing so,” Shringla said.
He added that India’s green development pact would include lifestyle for environment (LIFE), sustainable consumption, SDGs and climate justice.
“Green development pact as we see it is a very broad concept which encompasses everything from environment and the concept of lifestyle for environment, sustainable consumption to climate action, climate justice and fulfilment of SDGs,” Shringla said.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags