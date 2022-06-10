Important for India to revive Iran nuclear deal, says ex-Indian Envoy

The Iranian foreign minister was in Delhi this week. Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit was the first after Iran and other west Asian countries lodged a sharp protest over derogatory statements made by two BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad.

The Iranian foreign minister was in Delhi this week. Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit was the first after Iran and other west Asian countries lodged a sharp protest over derogatory statements made by two BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the Prime Minister, held a bilateral meeting with external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met NSA Ajit Doval and also held meetings with traders and Indian businessmen. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue developing the Chabahar port which provides access to Afghanistan, revival of the Iran nuclear deal was also discussed.

The Iranian foreign minister also took up the issue of derogatory statements made by two BJP leaders. According to the Iranian government, the NSA assured the minister that wrong doers would be dealt with in a manner that is a lesson for others. Later the Iranian foreign minister tweeted to say that both countries have agreed to respect divine regions and Islamic sanctities and avoid divisive statements.

To discuss the road ahead for India-Iran relationship, CNBC-TV18 spoke to DP Srivastava, Ex-Indian Envoy to Iran.

Also, Richard Heald, Executive Chair at UKIBC spoke about his expectations from fourth round of negotiations on trade deal between India and UK.

Watch accompanying video for entire discussion.