ICJ rules Russia must withdraw from Ukraine; experts discuss

The United Nation's International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine. The court said that it has not seen any evidence to support Kremlin's justification that Ukraine was committing genocide against Russian-speaking people in East Ukraine.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war as attacks by Russian forces are only intensifying further. Ukraine has continuously accused Russia of killing civilians.

To discuss the significance of this order and can Russia be compelled to follow it, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Venu Rajamony, Fmr Ambassador to Netherlands, and Prabhash Ranjan of Jindal Global Law School.

