    Horrors of invasion loom large over Ukraine's 'liberated' Kharkiv

    Horrors of invasion loom large over Ukraine's 'liberated' Kharkiv

    By Sanjay Suri   IST (Published)
    As Vladimir Putin readies to annex four regions of Ukraine, the signs of recent carnage and dread of a Russian resurgence keep the celebrations of liberation muted. CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri gets the latest from Kharkiv, where Ukrainians pushed back Russian troops.

    As Russian President Vladimir Putin readies to annex four regions of Ukraine, there are many towns where Ukraine could push back Russian troops. Kharkiv is one such region — but, even as the towns got liberated, the horrors of the invasion loomed in every street corner, accompanied by the dread of a Russian resurgence.

    Kharkiv has been by far the most intense battleground of this war. It has been attacked, shelled and repeatedly struck by missiles since the launch of the invasion on February 24.

    Just this Tuesday (September 27), the city was tracking missile attacks that destroyed the power facility, leaving around 18,000 people without electricity.

    The liberation of Kharkiv has been much celebrated, but uncertainty is the only constant here.

    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Sanjay Suri for more details.

    Follow live updates on Russia Ukraine war here

