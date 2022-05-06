Cross
Green strategic partnership between India and Denmark moving towards concrete tangible outcome, says Ambassador of Denmark to India

By Parikshit Luthra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany, Denmark and France this week. The focus was to deepen engagement with European nations and participate in the 2nd India Nordic summit. Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane discussed more about this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany, Denmark and France this week. The focus was on deepening engagement with European nations and participating in the 2nd India Nordic summit. During this visit, the Prime Minister held meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Finland, Norway, Iceland and Sweden. The big concern during each of these engagements was the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its implications on global peace and security and food supplies.
Following his meeting with PM Frederiksen, India and Denmark decided to work towards an enhanced strategic perspective for a comprehensive green strategic partnership. The bilateral meeting also marked the launch of the India Denmark Energy Policy Dialogue at a ministerial level. Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, discussed this in detail.
“There were many other discussions that were also pointing at reducing the dependencies in future for India and for other countries, that is a local issue,” he said.
In terms of green strategic partnership, he said, “The green strategic partnership that India and Denmark had agreed upon back into September 2022 has now seen its trajectory towards a more concrete tangible outcome.”
