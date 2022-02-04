Global Eye: Russia-Ukraine tensions rise; experts discuss implications

Since November, Russia has deployed at least 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine, but denies planning to invade the country. The tensions come 8 years after Russia annexed Crimea in southern Ukraine. For the last three months, US, UK and EU have warned Russia about massive strategic consequences if the country decides to invade Ukraine, part of the former Soviet Republic.

In a message to Russia and in a bid to support NATO forces, President Joe Biden has dispatched 3000 troops to Europe. NATO has expressed concern about Russia's plan to deploy additional 30,000 troops in Belarus, another country bordering Ukraine.

At this vital moment when tensions between the west and Russia are at their peak, President Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Putin said that Russia-China ties were unprecedented and a model for international relations.

India too is watching tensions over Ukraine closely but abstained from a UNSC vote on the subject.

To discuss the implications of the growing tensions between US and Russia for the world and India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rebeccah Heinrichs, Sr Fellow at The Hudson Institute and Zorawar Daulet Singh, Adjunct Fellow at Institute of Chinese Studies.

Also watch Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, UK discuss Boris Johnson's political future and India-UK trade ties.

Moreover, Ananth Krishnan, Correspondent of The Hindu decodes India's decision to boycott Beijing Olympics after China chose a soldier involved in Galwan clashes to be the torchbearer for the Olympics.

