Global Eye: Margrethe Vestager on ensuring fair play in digital marketplace

VIDEOS

Technology

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Around the world countries are debating laws to make social media companies and e-commerce players more responsible, more transparent, ensure data privacy and fair competition in the digital marketplace.

India too recently framed a law to make social media intermediaries more accountable for the content on their platforms and give users a grievance redressal system.

Australia recently brought out a news bargaining code to ensure fair contract negotiations between media and tech companies.

For the last few years, 53-year-old Margrethe Vestager is urging democracies to align their approach to digital laws to achieve the common objective of citizen’s safety and fair and open markets.

In the special show ‘Global Eye’, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Margerethe Vestager, Executive Vice President for the European Commission, who is leading EU’s digital affairs and competition rules. She has also been called by the media as the world’s most famous regulator.