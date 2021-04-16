  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos World
VIDEOS
Technology

Global Eye: Margrethe Vestager on ensuring fair play in digital marketplace

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Around the world countries are debating laws to make social media companies and e-commerce players more responsible, more transparent, ensure data privacy and fair competition in the digital marketplace.

India too recently framed a law to make social media intermediaries more accountable for the content on their platforms and give users a grievance redressal system.

Australia recently brought out a news bargaining code to ensure fair contract negotiations between media and tech companies.

For the last few years, 53-year-old Margrethe Vestager is urging democracies to align their approach to digital laws to achieve the common objective of citizen’s safety and fair and open markets.

In the special show ‘Global Eye’, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Margerethe Vestager, Executive Vice President for the European Commission, who is leading EU’s digital affairs and competition rules. She has also been called by the media as the world’s most famous regulator.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement