Germany eases travel ban; allows entry of Indian students, highly-skilled professionals

Updated : July 06, 2021 21:48:21 IST

Germany has eased travel restrictions for five countries, including India. Students and working professionals had reached out to the German Embassy to lift the travel ban. The country has now allowed foreign students and skilled and highly-skilled professionals to travel.

Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from Britain, Portugal and some other countries that were imposed because of the rise of the more contagious delta virus variant.

Germany's national disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, said on Monday that Britain, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal will be removed from the country's highest risk category of "virus variant areas", effective Wednesday.

