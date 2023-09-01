G20 summit offers opportunity to showcase India's heritage, tourism potential, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla

CNBC TV18
By Parikshit Luthra  Sept 1, 2023 9:47:08 PM IST (Published)

The upcoming G20 Summit set to be held in New Delhi serves a dual purpose. Not only will it facilitate the establishment of a consensus on global issues, but it will also provide India with a unique opportunity to exhibit its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions. The summit is poised to feature a range of cultural events and offer retreats for the spouses of G20 leaders. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the chief coordinator of the G20, highlighted in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the event represents a significant platform for India to showcase its heritage, diversity, and its potential as a tourist destination.

Shringla emphasised that preparations for this summit began well in advance and will align with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making it a truly Indian summit.
Scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 in Delhi is expected to draw approximately 10,000 visitors to India.
Additionally, on September 10, Prime Minister Modi will pass the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula, with Brazil formally assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1.
G20G20 leaders summit

