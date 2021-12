From the most expensive traffic jam to space wars to Tokyo Olympics; here's a quick recap of the events of 2021.

From the most expensive traffic jam to space wars to Tokyo Olympics; here's a quick recap of the events of 2021.

U.S. Capitol Hill was attacked by an armed mob of Donald Trump's supporters over Joe Biden's presidential win.

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the USA on Jan 20

Military in Myanmar took power through a coup d'état.

Watch accompanying video for more.