Forbes Asia's 2021 heroes of philanthropy

Forbes Asia has unveiled its annual heroes of philanthropy list. The lists includes prominent entrepreneurs and business tycoons with personal commitment to a number of causes.
The list is unranked and focuses on individual philanthropists in the Asia-Pacific region.
It does not consider corporate philanthropy unless companies are privately held by a majority owner.
Two Indians - Anil Agarwal and Azim Premji, also made it to the list.
Here are the top philanthropists of Asia.
Brookes has pledged to donate $357 million by 2030 to nonprofits fighting climate change.
Cho's Heren Charitable Foundation has pledged $1.6 billion to build a science and technology university in Fujian.
Foundation also donated $15.6 m to flood-relief efforts in Henan province.
The husband-and-wife team pledged $220 million in July towards a biology study of peak human performance.
Morningside Foundation donated $175 million to the university of Massachusetts Medical School.
In July, Agarwal announced a five-year plan of $660 million initiative under the Anil Agarwal Foundation to support programs ranging from healthcare to animal welfare.
In 2021, Premji donated about $1.3 billion of his family's wealth to social causes through Azim Premji Foundation.
Keyence gave 3.65 million shares, worth around $2.3 billion to Keyence Foundation in 2020 to fund scholarships for new university students.
Cheah announced in September 2020 to launch endowment fund of $240 million to move Sunway Education Group Schools away from a tuition-dependent model to becoming self-sustaining.
KCFI last March launched the stay at home, learn at home campaign for students during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The foundation has produced 1,500 educational videos.
SM Group has donated $30 million in COVID vaccines, hospital equipment & protective gear.
Also inoculated over 1.2 lakh of its employees and donated 1.5 lakh doses to government and marginalized.
Weiling co-founded extra ordinary people in 2017 & since then has raised $1.2 million from philanthropists and corporate sponsors.
Kim pledged to donate $25.5 million to the government for a new public library.
Jung-Ju has donated $5.3 million to 2 children's hospitals.
The property tycoon gave $100 million in May 2020 to establish Taipei School of Economics and Political Science at national Tsing Hua University.
Since 2020, Vietnam's richest man has given over $320 million to the COVID relief funds.
It helped purchase 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 33 million test kits.
