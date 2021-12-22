Forbes Asia's 2021 heroes of philanthropy

Forbes Asia has unveiled its annual heroes of philanthropy list. The lists includes prominent entrepreneurs and business tycoons with personal commitment to a number of causes. Two Indians - Anil Agarwal and Azim Premji, also made it to the list.

The list is unranked and focuses on individual philanthropists in the Asia-Pacific region.

It does not consider corporate philanthropy unless companies are privately held by a majority owner.

Here are the top philanthropists of Asia.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Atlassian (Australia)

Brookes has pledged to donate $357 million by 2030 to nonprofits fighting climate change.

Cho Tak Wong, Founder & Chairman of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China)

Cho's Heren Charitable Foundation has pledged $1.6 billion to build a science and technology university in Fujian.

Foundation also donated $15.6 m to flood-relief efforts in Henan province.

Joseph Tsai, Co-Founder of Alibaba & Clara Wu Tsai, Founder of the Joe & Clara Tsai Foundation (Hong Kong)

The husband-and-wife team pledged $220 million in July towards a biology study of peak human performance.

Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Group and Gerald Chan, Co-Founder of Morningside Group (Hong Kong)

Morningside Foundation donated $175 million to the university of Massachusetts Medical School.

Anil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman of Vedanta (India)

In July, Agarwal announced a five-year plan of $660 million initiative under the Anil Agarwal Foundation to support programs ranging from healthcare to animal welfare.

Azim Premji, Founder & Chairman of Wipro (India)

In 2021, Premji donated about $1.3 billion of his family's wealth to social causes through Azim Premji Foundation.

Takemitsu Takizaki, Founder & Honorary Chairman of Keyence (Japan)

Keyence gave 3.65 million shares, worth around $2.3 billion to Keyence Foundation in 2020 to fund scholarships for new university students.

Jeffrey Cheah, Chairman of Sunway Group (Malaysia)

Cheah announced in September 2020 to launch endowment fund of $240 million to move Sunway Education Group Schools away from a tuition-dependent model to becoming self-sustaining.

Rina Lopez Bautista, Founder & President of Knowledge Channel Foundation (Philippines)

KCFI last March launched the stay at home, learn at home campaign for students during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The foundation has produced 1,500 educational videos.

Teresita Sy-Coson, Vice Chairman of SM Investments (Philippines)

SM Group has donated $30 million in COVID vaccines, hospital equipment & protective gear.

Also inoculated over 1.2 lakh of its employees and donated 1.5 lakh doses to government and marginalized.

Wee Weiling, Executive Director of Pan Pacific Hotels Group (Singapore)

Weiling co-founded extra ordinary people in 2017 & since then has raised $1.2 million from philanthropists and corporate sponsors.

Michael Kim, Founder of MBK Partners (South Korea)

Kim pledged to donate $25.5 million to the government for a new public library.

Kim Jung-Ju, Founder of Nexon (South Korea)

Jung-Ju has donated $5.3 million to 2 children's hospitals.

Lin Chen-Hai, Founder & Chairman of Pau Jar Group (Taiwan)

The property tycoon gave $100 million in May 2020 to establish Taipei School of Economics and Political Science at national Tsing Hua University.

Pham Nhat Vuong, Founder & Chairman of Vingroup (Vietnam)

Since 2020, Vietnam's richest man has given over $320 million to the COVID relief funds.

It helped purchase 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 33 million test kits.

Watch the accompanying video for more.