Fed policy announcement on Wednesday: Here’s what to expect

All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve as investors await key decisions from the two-day Fed meet which is currently underway. The Fed is expected to hike the key rate at least in a few months from now.

All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve as investors await key decisions from the two-day Fed meet which is currently underway. The Fed is expected to hike the key rate at least in a few months from now.

Under Chair Jerome Powell, the US Fed is likely to execute a sharp turn towards tighter interest-rate policy with inflation accelerating and unemployment falling faster than expected.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.