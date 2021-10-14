Explained: Gig workers' struggle for their rights in UK

The gig economy in the UK has grown hugely through the pandemic. Couriers, carers, the scooter drivers bringing all those deliveries were hailed as heroes, but they remain mostly unprotected.

The gig workers in the United Kingdom are still struggling for job security and legal battles are going on.

The courier company Hermes and the taxi firm Addison Lee faced cases where workers won but some cases went quite the opposite way.

Britain faces conflicting legal precedents. The country clearly needs a law, not a set of opposing precedents in courts.

Watch the accompanying video of Sanjay Suri for more details.