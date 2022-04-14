Experts discuss road ahead for India-US relations amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis

India and United States concluded the fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue this week. External affairs minister S Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh held a series of meetings with their American counter parts. The ministers discussed a host of issues including trade partnership, climate change, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific region. However the Russia-Ukraine war took centre stage during the discussions.

During a press conference in Washington, external affairs minister S Jaishankar defended India’s purchase of Russian oil. He said what India buys from Russia in one month is equivalent to the volume of oil that Europe buys for one afternoon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while responding to a question said the US is monitoring rise in human right violations in India. Speaking at a later event, Jaishankar said that India too has concerns about human rights violations in the United States.

To discuss the road ahead for India-US relation amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF and Kanwal Sibal, Former Foreign Secretary.

